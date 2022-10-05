Sri Lankans consumes 215 million liters of alcohol in 2021 amid concerns on health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Sri Lankans consumed 215 million liters of alcohol in 2021, Vice President of the National Drug Prevention Operations Unit, Nalin Amarasinghe, was quoted as saying by local media Wednesday.

Sri Lankans have consumed 120 million liters of alcohol from January to July this year, he said at an event to mark International Temperance Day, which was observed on Monday this year.

Amarasinghe said the consumption of alcohol has dropped in recent months due to an increase in liquor prices. He added that Sri Lanka spends close to 100 billion rupees (274 million U.S. Dollars) treating those with alcohol and tobacco-related diseases each year.

"We have to also consider the loss of productivity and the impact drunkenness has on families and society. Sri Lanka can boost productivity and uplift the standard of living, if we can reduce alcohol consumed," he said.