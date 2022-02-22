UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 16,000 Mark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll crosses 16,000 mark

COLOMBO, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 16,000 mark after 30 new deaths were reported, the Health Ministry said here in an update on Tuesday.

According to official figures, the total death toll from the virus reached 16,024 on Monday evening, while the total number of positive cases reached 638,043 since March 2020.

Health officials said Sri Lanka is presently facing a rise in infections with over 1,000 cases reported daily due to a spread of the Omicron variant.

Officials said that a rise in hospitalizations had been reported from several areas including Colombo and the number of oxygen-dependent patients had also risen.

However, there was no shortage of beds that had been reported from hospitals and Sri Lanka's health system was capable of handling the rising demand.

Related Topics

Shortage Sri Lanka Colombo March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

10 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

47 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

47 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

58 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>