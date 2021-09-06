UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

COLOMBO, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka surpassed the 10,000 mark on Monday, reaching 10,140, after 189 more deaths were reported, official figures from the health ministry showed here.

According to the health ministry, the total number of COVID-19 patients was 462,767 while the active cases rose to 68,070.

Sri Lanka is facing a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections, and health workers said that the rise in patients in recent weeks was attributed to the Delta variant with the capital Colombo being the epicenter.

Hospitals have been filled with patients while crematoriums have also been working round the clock to cremate the dead.

Health workers have warned that the situation may reach a peak in the coming weeks, and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible.

Sri Lanka is under a countrywide quarantine curfew until Sept. 13.

Related Topics

Dead Sri Lanka Colombo May From

Recent Stories

UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

11 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

11 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

22 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

26 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

26 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.