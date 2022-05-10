(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Colombo, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed and almost 200 wounded in Sri Lanka on Monday in a wave of violence between government supporters and demonstrators demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

As clashes spread, the authorities imposed an indefinite curfew across the nation of 22 million people and called in the military to help contain the violence.

However, anti-government protesters who had been demonstrating peacefully since April 9 began retaliating across the island.