Open Menu

Sri Lanka's Domestic Debt Optimization Program Passed In Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Sri Lanka's domestic debt optimization program passed in parliament

COLOMBO, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka's domestic debt optimization program was passed by a majority vote on Saturday, the parliament's media unit said.

The media unit said the program was passed with amendments, and 122 parliamentarians voted in favor of it, while 62 voted against it.

Before being presented in parliament, the domestic debt optimization program was approved by the parliament's Committee on Public Finance on Friday and by the cabinet of ministers on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's total debt is around 83.6 billion U.S. dollars, according to official data. Foreign debt amounts to 41.6 billion dollars.

Out of the domestic debt, 25 billion Dollars are in treasury bonds, 11 billion in treasury bills, 5.6 billion in development bonds and the rest has been taken from various institutions, mainly the Employment Provident Fund.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Media From Cabinet Billion Employment

Recent Stories

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

24 minutes ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

16 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

18 hours ago
Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

23 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous