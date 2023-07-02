COLOMBO, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka's domestic debt optimization program was passed by a majority vote on Saturday, the parliament's media unit said.

The media unit said the program was passed with amendments, and 122 parliamentarians voted in favor of it, while 62 voted against it.

Before being presented in parliament, the domestic debt optimization program was approved by the parliament's Committee on Public Finance on Friday and by the cabinet of ministers on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's total debt is around 83.6 billion U.S. dollars, according to official data. Foreign debt amounts to 41.6 billion dollars.

Out of the domestic debt, 25 billion Dollars are in treasury bonds, 11 billion in treasury bills, 5.6 billion in development bonds and the rest has been taken from various institutions, mainly the Employment Provident Fund.