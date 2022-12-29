UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Int'l Airport In Mattala Resumes Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sri Lanka's int'l airport in Mattala resumes operation

COLOMBO, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's second international airport in the southern town of Mattala resumed international flight operation on Thursday after a lapse of two years.

A passenger plane from Russia's Red Wings Airlines landed at the Mattala international airport with around 400 passengers.

The Red Wings Airlines is to operate two flights a week to the Mattala international airport, which has mostly been used over the last two years for refueling and for planes diverted in emergency situations.

A few cargo planes and chartered flights have also landed at the airport over the past two years.

The Sri Lankan government has offered a number of concessions for flights willing to land at Mattala.

Airlines were offered a discount on landing and parking fees at Sri Lanka's main airport in Colombo if they decided to operate scheduled flights to Mattala.

