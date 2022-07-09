UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Karunaratne, Kusal Hold Fort In Second Australia Test

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sri Lanka's Karunaratne, Kusal hold fort in second Australia Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka lost one wicket before they survived an inspired spell of bowling from Australian quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins on day two of the second Test on Saturday.

The hosts crawled to 65 for one at tea in response to Australia's 364 in the first innings in Galle, but few spectators were watching from the stands, after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the country.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, on 35, and Kusal Mendis, on 23, were batting at the break, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 299 runs.

Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when Mitchell Starc's pace bowling got Pathum Nissanka to edge the ball to gully, where Cameron Green took a good catch.

Cummins kept the batsmen on the back foot in his eight overs, bowling four maidens and giving away just 11 runs.

Nathan Lyon also kept a check on scoring before Karunaratne got two boundaries off the spinner in one over to ease some pressure.

Debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took six wickets to help bowl out Australia in the first session of play after the tourists resumed on 298-5.

Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 145 after running out of partners on Saturday morning, having ended an 18-month century drought on Friday.

Jayasuriya, who took three wickets on the opening day, set a trap for overnight batsman Alex Carey, who miscued a reverse sweep to be caught at backward point for 28.

The left-arm spinner soon got Starc out for one to become the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take five wickets in an innings on Test debut.

Jayasuriya was one of the three Sri Lankan players, along with Maheesh Theekshana and Kamindu Mendis, to be awarded a first Test cap following a Covid outbreak sidelining several members of the squad.

There were barely any spectators at Galle for the second day's play, with the host country embroiled in public unrest arising from its painful economic crisis.

The session began with hundreds of protesters looking down on the Galle fort to demand the resignation of Sri Lanka's president -- who fled his home on Saturday shortly before an angry crowd stormed his residence.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing opening win inside three days during last week's first Test.

Related Topics

Century Australia Sri Lanka Drought Lyon Galle Lead Mitchell Kusal Mendis From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

3 hours ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.