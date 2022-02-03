UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Lakmal To Retire After India Tour

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to retire after India tour

Colombo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket after the team's tour of India ends next month, officials said Thursday.

The 34-year-old fast bowler has claimed 168 wickets in a 68-Test career, captaining Sri Lanka in five of them.

Officials said Lakmal, who made his Test debut in 2010, will be available for selection for the two Tests in India.

The first match is scheduled to begin on February 25.

Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva said he looked forward to seeing Lakmal perform in India, "if the selectors consider him for the tour".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

