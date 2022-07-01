UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Mathews Out With Covid As First Test Resumes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Galle, Sri Lanka, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to Covid-19 but Friday's third day otherwise began on schedule in Galle.

Batsman Oshada Fernando took the field to replace Mathews for the first match of the two-Test series.

Mathews "has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols," a Sri Lanka cricket statement said.

Mathews will be in isolation for five days.

Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 321 in the second over of the day after the tourists resumed on 313-8.

The hosts began their second innings 109 runs behind Australia.

