Sri Lanka's New Cabinet Of Ministers Sworn In

Published July 22, 2022

Sri Lanka's new cabinet of ministers sworn in

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Eighteen ministers including Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena were sworn into Sri Lanka's new cabinet before President Ranil Wickremesinghe here on Friday.

The President's Office said that among those who took oaths as cabinet ministers were Ali Sabry as the minister of Foreign Affairs, Harin Fernando as the minister of Tourism and Lands, Nalin Fernando as the minister of Trade, Commerce and food Security, Kanchana Wijesekera as the minister of Power and Energy.

Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the prime minister earlier in the day, and he also held the position of the minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

The new cabinet of ministers was sworn in after Ranil Wickremesinghe won an election in parliament on July 20 to become the new president of Sri Lanka following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

