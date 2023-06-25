Open Menu

Sri Lanka's New Online Passport Platform Receives Significant Number Of Applications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Sri Lanka's new online passport platform receives significant number of applications

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka's new online system to accept applications for passports received over 9,000 applications between June 15 and June 24, an immigration official said on Sunday.

Controller General of Immigration and Emigration Harsha Illukpitiya told journalists that passports will be issued within three days after submitting the applications online.

Illukpitiya said that prior to digitization it took 14 working days to issue a passport.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration introduced the online passport application platform to remove the need for those living out of Colombo to travel to the Colombo head office for passport application or renewal, he said.

A large number of Sri Lankans, seeking foreign jobs, have been applying for new passports since the economic crisis of 2022, which had led to long queues at the Colombo head office and caused great inconvenience to the applicants, Illukpitiya said.

