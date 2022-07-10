UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's President To Resign After Being Chased From Home

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was preparing Sunday to finally give up power after he fled from protesters who stormed his home, forcing him to announce his resignation.

The events on Saturday were the culmination of months of anti-government protests fuelled by an unprecedented economic crisis that bankrupted the South Asian island nation, and fury over the ruling Rajapaksa clan's corruption.

Hundreds of thousands of people had massed in the capital, Colombo, on Saturday to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation's finances, and for crippling food and fuel shortages.

After storming the gates of the presidential palace, a throng of protesters walked through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool.

