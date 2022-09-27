(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's privately-owned airline FitsAir will launch in October its international passenger flights, a move expected to boost foreign visitor arrivals in the South Asian country, local media reported here Tuesday.

FitsAir, a budget airline under the privately-owned investment conglomerate Aberdeen Holdings headquartered in Colombo, will commence international flights on Oct. 5, with the first flight to fly from Colombo to the UAE's Dubai, a statement of the airline was quoted as saying.

The service for flight to Male, the capital of the Maldives will start from Oct. 10, and that to India's Trichy from Oct. 28.

By launching international passenger flights, FitsAir will become Sri Lanka's first private scheduled international passenger carrier.