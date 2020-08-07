(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Colombo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa brothers have secured a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections, giving them powers to change the constitution and unravel democratic safeguards, final results showed Friday.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) won 145 seats and can also count on the support of at least five allies in the 225-member legislature, according to final results.

Rajapaksa, 74, and his brother Gotabaya, 71, who was elected president in November, needed to secure a super-majority to carry out their promised roll-back of constitutional changes.

With two-thirds of votes in parliament, they can overturn the reforms made by the previous administration aimed at decentralising power and preventing the rise of another strongman.

Observers say the siblings -- renowned for their ruthless crushing of Tamil separatist rebels to end a decades-old conflict in 2009 -- want to end presidential term limits, bring the judiciary and police under their direct control, and extend their dynastic power to a new generation.

Official results showed the party received 6.8 million of the votes cast in Wednesday's election, which was twice postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turnout was more than 75 percent of the 16.2-million-strong electorate.

SLPP stalwart Udaya Gammanpila said the victory was far greater than anticipated.

"We expected a win, a spectacular win, but not this big a victory," Gammanpila told reporters.