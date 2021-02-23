UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's Tharanga Retires From International Cricket

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's former opening batsman Upul Tharanga on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket after a 15-year career.

Tharanga, 36, has played 31 Tests, 235 one-day internationals and 26 Twenty20 matches.

"I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my international cricket career," he said on Twitter.

His last Test appearance was in August 2017 against India at Pallekele where he scored 12 runs in a match Sri Lanka lost by an innings and 171 runs.

He has scored 1,754 Test runs, 6,951 in ODIs and 407 in T20s.

In December, he featured in a local league tournament.

Related Topics

India Cricket Sri Lanka Twitter August December 2017 From

Recent Stories

New laws in offing to facilitate women more, says ..

8 minutes ago

Guyana Becomes 33rd Country to Approve Russia's CO ..

8 minutes ago

Sri Lankan president, PM receive COVID-19 jabs

8 minutes ago

Adelaide International day two results

8 minutes ago

Georgia reports 493 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

Approved Moong varieties should be cultivated

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.