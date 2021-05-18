(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpassed 145,000 on Tuesday after 2,433 more cases were confirmed in the previous day, official statistics from the Health Ministry showed.

According to the latest figures, the total number of COVID-19 patients reached 145,202 out of whom 119,629 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing down the active patient count to 25,573.

Meanwhile, 981 deaths have been reported from the virus, the Health Ministry said.

Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 with the rapid spread of a new variant of the virus which has infected over 30,000 people since May.

Health authorities have urged people to strictly follow all health guidelines as the new variant was now airborne.

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units are filled to the maximum with no beds available while the army said it will urgently put up additional temporary units to treat the incoming patients.

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday announced that an islandwide travel restriction would be imposed on Friday at 11:00 p.m. till May 25 at 4:00 a.m. local time, in order to prevent a further spread of COVID-19.

Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that once the islandwide travel restriction, which will be similar to a curfew, is lifted on the morning of May 25, it will be imposed once again at 11:00 p.m. on that day till 4:00 a.m. on May 28.