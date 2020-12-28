COLOMBO, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 patient count crossed the 41,000 mark on Monday after over 700 patients were detected a day earlier, Health Ministry statistics showed here.

According to official figures, the total patient count reached 41,054 out of which 32,701 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing down the active patient count to 8,162.

A total of 191 deaths have been recorded.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a second wave of the pandemic after two new clusters were detected in early October from Minuwangoda, in the outskirts of Colombo and from a fish market in Peliyagoda, in Colombo, leading to a vast spread of the infection in the past two months.

According to the Public Health Inspectors Union, Colombo remains a hotbed for the virus with several areas within the capital and its outskirts placed under isolation.

The public has been urged to maintain all health guidelines and wear a mask when stepping out of their homes and maintain social distance.