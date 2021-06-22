COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 241,820 on Tuesday after 2,098 patients were reported a day earlier, statistics from the Health Ministry showed here.

According to official figures, out of the total reported patients, 207,287 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Figures showed that 2,633 deaths have been reported from the virus.

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday lifted a nationwide travel restriction which was imposed in May as the country faced a third wave of the virus with the detection of new variants of the COVID-19.

Within the past two months alone, over 100,000 new infections have been reported as Sri Lanka has detected new Delta and Alpha variants from quarantine centers and several areas, health officials said.

To bring down the infection rate, the government said it was planning to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population by August or September this year.