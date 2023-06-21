UrduPoint.com

SSA, Airbus Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation In Space Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SSA, Airbus discuss ways to enhance cooperation in space sector

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA) Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi held a meeting on Tuesday with the head of Aerospace at Airbus, Dr. Jean-Marc Nasr, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the field of space and its future sectors.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show, held in the French capital, Paris.

Al-Tamimi and Nasr discussed opportunities for cooperation to develop the space sector and investment in future joint projects in the sector, to achieve common goals in the economic and strategic fields in the domain of space and its technologies.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a rapid development in this field, and very recently, two Saudi astronauts, Rayana Barnawi, the first Arab and Muslim female astronaut, and Ali Al-Qarni, went on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Related Topics

Saudi Paris Saud Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

12 minutes ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

42 minutes ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

44 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.