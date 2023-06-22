SSA, Airbus discuss ways to enhance cooperation in space sector

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA) Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi held a meeting on Tuesday with the head of Aerospace at Airbus, Dr. Jean-Marc Nasr, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the field of space and its future sectors.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show, held in the French capital, Paris.

Al-Tamimi and Nasr discussed opportunities for cooperation to develop the space sector and investment in future joint projects in the sector, to achieve common goals in the economic and strategic fields in the domain of space and its technologies.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a rapid development in this field, and very recently, two Saudi astronauts, Rayana Barnawi, the first Arab and Muslim female astronaut, and Ali Al-Qarni, went on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).