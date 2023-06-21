SSA head discusses partnership expansion at Paris Air Show

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman of the board of Directors of Saudi Space Agency (SSA) Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha met in Paris on Tuesday with President of the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES) Dr. Philippe Baptiste and with Chairman and CEO of the French company Thales Eng. Patrice Caine.

The meetings addressed ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between SSA, research centers, and international space companies, as well as ways to support cooperation mechanisms in the fields of space and innovation.

Al-Swaha and Baptiste discussed the scope of cooperation between the CNES and the SSA, as well as ways to increase sustainable development efforts through space activities held by the two sides, while with Caine, talks focused on the growth of the Saudi space sector and cooperation in transferring and developing human capabilities and investment opportunities between the SSA and Thales.