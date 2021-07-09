Juba, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :South Sudan's President Salva Kiir pledged Friday that he would not return the country to war, in a speech marking 10 troubled years of independence.

"I assure you that I will not return you back to war again. Let us work altogether to recover the last decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade," he said in an address to the nation.