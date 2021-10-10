St Helens beat Catalans Dragons to clinch record Super League title

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :St Helens claimed a record ninth Super League title with a 12-10 Grand Final win against Catalans Dragons on Saturday to deny the French club's bid to make history.

Kevin Naiqama scored two tries and Lachlan Coote made the decisive conversion for Saints, who became the first team to win three back-to-back titles since Leeds in 2009.

Catalans were the first non-English team to lift the League Leaders' Shield, but they were unable to become the maiden overseas winners of the Super League title.