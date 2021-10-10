UrduPoint.com

St Helens Beat Catalans Dragons To Clinch Record Super League Title

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

St Helens beat Catalans Dragons to clinch record Super League title

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :St Helens claimed a record ninth Super League title with a 12-10 Grand Final win against Catalans Dragons on Saturday to deny the French club's bid to make history.

Kevin Naiqama scored two tries and Lachlan Coote made the decisive conversion for Saints, who became the first team to win three back-to-back titles since Leeds in 2009.

Catalans were the first non-English team to lift the League Leaders' Shield, but they were unable to become the maiden overseas winners of the Super League title.

Related Topics

Leeds

Recent Stories

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

10 minutes ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

37 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad- ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

37 minutes ago
 Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.