St Helens see off Leeds to win fourth straight Super League Grand Final

London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :St Helens sealed a fresh place in rugby league history with a fourth consecutive Super League Grand Final victory as they defeated Leeds 24-12 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Saints have now won a record nine Grand Finals and are the first club to enjoy four successive victories in the showpiece match.

They will now set their sights on surpassing the pre-Super League record of Wigan, their arch-rivals from the rugby league heartland of England's northwest, who won seven successive titles before the advent of the Super League from 1990-96.

Saints went ahead early on through Matty Lees, with Jon Bennison extending their advantage.

Kruise Leeming reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time but St Helens' Konrad Hurrell powered over soon after the interval.

Mark Percival increased Saints' lead to 18 points before Rhyse Martin crossed for Leeds late on.

St Helens' victory, in front of a crowd of over 60,783 at the home of Manchester United, meant departing boss Kristian Woolf bowed out as the first coach to win three successive Grand Finals.

Woolf, who is returning to his native Australia, said Saints latest triumph meant they were the best English side since the inauguration of the Super League and play-offs 25 years ago.

"In my mind you can't compare eras in terms of squad strength or players, but what you can do is compare results and that's evidence that there's no doubt in my mind that this is the best team in the Super League era," he said.

"I'm just extremely proud. This is an outstanding group of men and to win four in a row, sometimes I don't think it gets enough credit because people don't realise how hard it is." Leeds, themselves a pillar of the 13-a-side code in England, had looked anything but Grand Final contenders when second bottom of the table in April.

"I couldn't be prouder of the staff and the players for the way we've pulled together and done some great things," said Leeds coach Rohan Smith after his side's 12th straight defeat by St Helens.

The reigning champions received a huge pre-match boost when a tribunal cleared loose forward Morgan Knowles to play after overturning a two-game ban imposed for a dangerous tackle on Chris Astin during last weekend's semi-final win against Salford.

But instead it was half-backs Jack Welsby and Jonny Lomax who were the stars of the show following good work up front by Ignatius Paasi and Matty Lees.