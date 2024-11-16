Open Menu

St. Patrick’s School Hosts A Fun-filled 'Children’s Day' Celebration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

St. Patrick’s School hosts a fun-filled 'Children’s Day' celebration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) St. Patrick’s School came alive with excitement as students celebrated Children’s Day with a grand festival filled with joy and activities.

The campus was transformed into a vibrant playground, allowing the children to enjoy a day dedicated to them.

The celebration featured a wide range of engaging activities, from thrilling games and a colorful jumping castle to creative face painting stations.

The festive atmosphere was heightened by the irresistible treats of freshly popped popcorn and fluffy cotton candy, which were a hit among the students. A special highlight of the event was the horse cart rides, offering a nostalgic touch that brought smiles to the children’s faces.

Rev. Fr. Mario Angelo Rodrigues, Principal of St. Patrick’s School, expressed his delight at the success of the event, saying, “Children’s Day is all about celebrating our students and bringing happiness to their lives. We wanted to create an atmosphere where they could enjoy themselves to the fullest and create beautiful memories.”

The event was meticulously organized by the dedicated teachers and staff, who ensured that every detail contributed to making the day memorable for the children. The celebration not only provided a joyful break from the usual routine but also reinforced the school’s commitment to nurturing the well-being and happiness of its students.

Related Topics

Cotton Event All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

14 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

14 hours ago
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

14 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

14 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

14 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

14 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

14 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous