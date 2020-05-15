UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St Peter's Basilica Reopens To Tourists Monday: Vatican

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

St Peter's Basilica reopens to tourists Monday: Vatican

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Saint Peter's Basilica will reopen to visitors on Monday, after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Holy See said Friday.

The Basilica, the largest Catholic church in the world, was disinfected Friday, with a team of suited and masked cleaners spraying every surface of the 23,000-square metre (250,000-square foot) church.

Related Topics

World Church Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

3 hours ago

Seven shops sealed on violating lockdown

19 minutes ago

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Rises by Nearly 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Opposes Artificial Linkages Questioning Ext ..

19 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Waiver Denial Puts EU Above German I ..

19 minutes ago

Trump Announces $1.4Bln in COVID-19 Relief Funding ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.