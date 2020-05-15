(@FahadShabbir)

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Saint Peter's Basilica will reopen to visitors on Monday, after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Holy See said Friday.

The Basilica, the largest Catholic church in the world, was disinfected Friday, with a team of suited and masked cleaners spraying every surface of the 23,000-square metre (250,000-square foot) church.