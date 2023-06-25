St. Petersburg marks Scarlet Sails festival, school graduation

ST. PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg celebrated the Scarlet Sails festival over the weekend while commemorating school graduation for students.

The festival began with a grand concert at the Palace Square and reached its climax with the appearance of a ship with scarlet sails on the Neva River, with fireworks lighting up the sky.

The event, held in St. Petersburg annually at the end of June, has become a famous cultural and tourism activity, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators from home and abroad annually.

The festival was first held in 1968, inspired by the eponymous film and novel "Scarlet Sails" by well-known Russian author Alexander Grin.