Open Menu

St. Petersburg Marks Scarlet Sails Festival, School Graduation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

St. Petersburg marks Scarlet Sails festival, school graduation

ST. PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg celebrated the Scarlet Sails festival over the weekend while commemorating school graduation for students.

The festival began with a grand concert at the Palace Square and reached its climax with the appearance of a ship with scarlet sails on the Neva River, with fireworks lighting up the sky.

The event, held in St. Petersburg annually at the end of June, has become a famous cultural and tourism activity, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators from home and abroad annually.

The festival was first held in 1968, inspired by the eponymous film and novel "Scarlet Sails" by well-known Russian author Alexander Grin.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia St. Petersburg June Event From

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

17 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

32 minutes ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

1 hour ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous