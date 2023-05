Stable, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: State Dept.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A prosperous and strong, democratic Pakistan is critical to U.S. interests, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday, while reiterating that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other or one political party versus another.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan closely," Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily press briefing in response to a series of questions about the latest developments in the South Asian country.

"What our interest is a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan. That is in the interest of the US-Pakistan relations, and we call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law around the world," he said.

The United States, he said, does not have a favoured candidate or a favoured political party, not just in Pakistan but as it relates to any government system around the world.

"A prosperous and strong, democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests. That remains unchanged.," the spokesperson added.

"On some of these areas, such as press freedom, human rights, things of that nature, we have consistently raised these issues with our counterparts not just in Pakistan but in other countries where we have a perspective to offer on that," Patel said in response to a question.

The spokesperson said the US is looking to continue to strengthen economic ties between the two countries with collaboration in areas of security, renewable energy, climate crisis, and increasing agricultural trade.

"That's what we mean by a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan that is critical to US interests."