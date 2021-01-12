Stable food supply ensured in virus-hit Shijiazhuang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The supply of rice and flour in the virus-hit northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang has been ensured, said China's state-owned grains trader COFCO on Tuesday.

So far, the supply of rice and flour to Hebei Province has been maintained at 300 tonnes per day, of which 120 tonnes has been sent to the city of Shijiazhuang, basically meeting the needs of local people and contributing to market stability, said the group.

All residents in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, have been told to stay at home for two weeks since Jan. 6. The city has registered more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of this year.

Upon the implementation of stricter COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the province, the COFCO has activated a emergency mechanism, with measures to prioritize food orders from Shijiazhuang and Xingtai cities to ensure the supply of staple in virus-hit areas.