UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stable Food Supply Ensured In Virus-hit Shijiazhuang

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Stable food supply ensured in virus-hit Shijiazhuang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The supply of rice and flour in the virus-hit northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang has been ensured, said China's state-owned grains trader COFCO on Tuesday.

So far, the supply of rice and flour to Hebei Province has been maintained at 300 tonnes per day, of which 120 tonnes has been sent to the city of Shijiazhuang, basically meeting the needs of local people and contributing to market stability, said the group.

All residents in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, have been told to stay at home for two weeks since Jan. 6. The city has registered more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of this year.

Upon the implementation of stricter COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the province, the COFCO has activated a emergency mechanism, with measures to prioritize food orders from Shijiazhuang and Xingtai cities to ensure the supply of staple in virus-hit areas.

Related Topics

China Market From Flour

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

1 minute ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

10 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

31 minutes ago

Poland Receives 1st Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 V ..

3 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

3 minutes ago

UN says Peruvian police used excessive force in pr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.