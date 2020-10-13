Stade de France to host 10 matches at 2023 Rugby World Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Stade de France will host 10 matches at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the tournament's organising committee announced on Monday.

The Stadium was originally built on a former industrial site in Saint Denis for the 1998 Football World Cup, and has since hosted the 2007 Rugby World Cup final and the Euro 2016 final.

Among the games to be held at France's national stadium, located just north of capital city Paris, will be the opening match, the final, two semi-finals and two quarter-finals.

More than 800,000 fans are expected at the Stade de France during the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between September 8 and October 21 in three years' time.

Marseille will host the other two quarter-finals, while matches will also be played in Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes, Lyon, Nice and Saint-Etienne.

The draw for the 2023 World Cup, which will feature 20 teams, will take place on December 14 in Paris.

Twelve teams -- Australia, Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand, France, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Wales, England, Fiji and Japan -- have already qualified after finishing among the top three in each pool at the 2019 World Cup.