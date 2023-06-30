Open Menu

Staff Strike Scraps Flights At Geneva Airport

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A strike paralysed flights at Geneva airport for several hours on Friday, causing huge lines at the start of the busy summer travel season.

Nearly 70 flights were cancelled after staff walked off the job from 6:00 am (0800 GMT) over a wage dispute.

Takeoffs and landings resumed some four hours later as personnel who guide planes on the tarmac returned to work, though unionised workers voted to remain on strike until Saturday.

"Traffic has resumed but it will be slower than usual," Geneva airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat told AFP.

Dozens of workers picketed in front of the airport's main entrance.

Passengers stood in massive lines inside and outside Switzerland's second biggest airport, which is a key hub for budget carrier EasyJet.

A number of international flights from North America and the middle East had been delayed in order to arrive after the initial strike was due to end, according to a tweet by the airport on Friday.

The strike was called after the airport's board approved on Thursday a new wage policy contested by staff.

Many police and security staff were posted in front of the terminal and only passengers for flights scheduled for after the initial strike period had been allowed inside.

- 'Last option' - It is the first-ever strike by staff directly employed by the airport, as opposed to subcontractors.

"In Switzerland strikes are very rare" as they may be called only after a process of consultations, said Claire Pellegrin, head of the airport staff commission.

"It's the last option that we never thought we'd get to," she added.

A trade unionist said it was difficult to understand how they had arrived at the impasse.

"The airport is a profitable business which enjoys a monopoly and is attacking the conditions of its staff," said Pierre-Yves Maillard, head of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation (USS), who turned out to support the strikers.

The chairman of the board of Geneva airport, Pierre Bernheim, said a strike "is always a sad moment" but that the company could not continue with the same wage policy.

"What we expect now is for the strike to be lifted for talks. We can't continue to take our customers and partners hostages," Bernheim said at a news conference.

Nearly 6.8 million passengers used the Geneva airport between January and May, according to official statistics.

The aviation industry has been keen to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen at European airports last year.

The sector struggled to cope with a surge in travel as it was severely understaffed after laying off thousands during the Covid pandemic.

Passengers faced huge lines, misplaced luggage and flight delays.

Other European airports and airlines have also faced strikes by staff.

