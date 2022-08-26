UrduPoint.com

Staff Work To End Outage At Ukraine Nuclear Plant As Inspection Prepared

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Staff work to end outage at Ukraine nuclear plant as inspection prepared

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Russian soldiers were on Friday working to reconnect its reactors to the national power grid, the state energy operator said.

The plant -- Europe's largest facility -- was cut off from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its history on Thursday due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said.

Zaporizhzhia has been cause for mounting concern since it was seized by Russian troops in the opening weeks of the war.

In recent weeks, Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for rocket strikes around the facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Energodar.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Thursday the cut-off was caused by Russian shelling of the last active power line linking the plant to the network.

"Russia has put Ukrainians as well as all Europeans one step away from radiation disaster," he said in his nightly address.

Early Friday, Energoatom said on Telegram that all reactors remain "disconnected from the electrical grid" as of 9 am local time (0600 GMT).

However a severed power line -- the cause of the outage -- has been "restored" and "work is ongoing to prepare the connection" of two of the plant's six reactors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has previously said the situation at the plant is "highly volatile" and "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

"We can't afford to lose any more time," the organisation's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Thursday.

"I'm determined to personally lead an IAEA mission to the plant in the next few days." Ukraine energy minister adviser Lana Zerkal said the inspection "is planned for the next week, and now we are working on how they will get there".

But in an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV on Thursday evening she was sceptical the mission would go ahead, despite Moscow's formal agreement.

"They are artificially creating all the conditions so that the mission will not reach the site," she said.

Zelensky has said "the IAEA and other international organisations should react much quicker".

Energoatom said the plant outage was caused by a power line being twice disconnected by ash pit fires in an adjacent thermal power plant.

The three other power lines "were earlier damaged during terrorist attacks" by Russian forces, the operator said.

Energoatom did not disclose whether there were blackouts as a result of the power cut.

However the mayor of the city of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday "Russian occupiers cut off the electricity in almost all occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia".

Related Topics

Terrorist Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Melitopol Lead SITE All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

15 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

15 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.