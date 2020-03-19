UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Staff 'worked While Symptomatic' At US Care Home With 35 Virus Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

Staff 'worked while symptomatic' at US care home with 35 virus deaths

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The devastating coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home near Seattle where 35 have died was likely fueled by infected staff members continuing to come to work, a report found Wednesday.

The care home is responsible for over half the deaths in the northwestern state of Washington -- itself the US epicenter of the deadly pandemic.

After visiting homes in the region, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found "staff members who worked while symptomatic" and who "worked in more than one facility" likely contributed to the fatal outbreak.

A lack of personal protective equipment, safety training and delayed recognition of the novel coronavirus -- which was already prevalent in Asia -- also influenced the contagion, it found.

In mid-February, several residents were tested for influenza, but all came back negative.

The Life Care Center in Kirkland, with around 130 residents, treats those in need of acute care.

Many patients had underlying conditions such as hypertension, heart and kidney disease, diabetes and obesity.

At least 35 deaths are confirmed to be associated with the Kirkland home, county officials said Wednesday.

Highlighting the danger posed to care homes, the report recommended "critical" action such as "identifying and excluding symptomatic staff," and "restricting visitation except in compassionate care situations."A visiting ban is now in place at the home, with relatives of those still inside communicating with their family members via phone or even through the building's glass windows.

Tim Killian, a spokesman for the home, earlier told the Washington Post: "I can't say everything was done perfectly, but I can say it was done within a range of normal operating procedure."

Related Topics

Washington Died Seattle Influenza Post Family All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

5 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

8 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.