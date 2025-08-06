Stage Drama 'Zinjeer' Highlights Indian Brutalities In IIOK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Istehsal Day, the drama "Zinjeer" has enthralled the audience by addressing sensitive and significant issues including the revocation of Kashmir's special status (Article 370), Kashmiris atrocities and their just struggle for self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.
The drama, played at Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi, realistically portrayed the deprivation, resistance, and sacrifices of the people of occupied Kashmir.
Written by Kashif Raza, "Zinjeer" displayed the political and social situation of Kashmir into a compelling narrative. The direction by Anjum Abbasi deeply presented multifaceted aspects of the drama with artistic finesse.
The cast, including Saeed Anwar, Rahil Ijaz, Farooq Jani, Sajjad Khan, Faqir Hussain, Saira Shahzadi, Jhalak Ali, Liaquat Shah, Kashif Raza, Yaqoob Sheikh, Gultasab, Asif, Aqib, Kashif, and Asif Khan, delivered outstanding performances, breathing life into their characters. Viewers highly appreciated the drama, deeming it a significant effort.
"Zinjeer" not only entertained but also prompted reflection on Kashmir's ongoing wait for freedom and justice, urging the international community to enforce UN resolutions and secure the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.
The drama was appreciated by a large audience from the twin cities.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade
UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration
MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed
KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan
Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship
UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue
Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Stage drama 'Zinjeer' highlights indian brutalities in IIOK1 minute ago
-
NAPA kids’ Summer Camp ends with fun filled performances3 days ago
-
Literary work of Dr. Obaid Bazgh Amar honoured9 days ago
-
Tribute to Patras Bukhari at ACP11 days ago
-
RWU showcases the annual thesis projects at arts council15 days ago
-
NAPA hosting a three –day literary event titled Shaam Adab from July 2516 days ago
-
Renowned broadcaster Yasmin Tahir passes away18 days ago
-
NAPA to host 3-day literary event 'Shaam-e- Adab' from July 25.19 days ago
-
KP Pollution : A growing threat to human health1 month ago
-
Unbridled traffic mess haunting citizens in Faisalabad1 month ago
-
Blue Pottery - A struggle to survive amid rising costs1 month ago
-
Mehfil-e-Musalma held at Art Council1 month ago