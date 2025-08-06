Stage drama 'Zinjeer' highlights indian brutalities in IIOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Istehsal Day, the drama "Zinjeer" has enthralled the audience by addressing sensitive and significant issues including the revocation of Kashmir's special status (Article 370), Kashmiris atrocities and their just struggle for self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

The drama, played at Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi, realistically portrayed the deprivation, resistance, and sacrifices of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Written by Kashif Raza, "Zinjeer" displayed the political and social situation of Kashmir into a compelling narrative. The direction by Anjum Abbasi deeply presented multifaceted aspects of the drama with artistic finesse.

The cast, including Saeed Anwar, Rahil Ijaz, Farooq Jani, Sajjad Khan, Faqir Hussain, Saira Shahzadi, Jhalak Ali, Liaquat Shah, Kashif Raza, Yaqoob Sheikh, Gultasab, Asif, Aqib, Kashif, and Asif Khan, delivered outstanding performances, breathing life into their characters. Viewers highly appreciated the drama, deeming it a significant effort.

"Zinjeer" not only entertained but also prompted reflection on Kashmir's ongoing wait for freedom and justice, urging the international community to enforce UN resolutions and secure the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

The drama was appreciated by a large audience from the twin cities.