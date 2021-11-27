Stage play on 'Shah Latif Sur Ramkali' held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A stage play titled - Aaon na jeeandi un re (I will not live without them) was presented in Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium of Sindh Museum on Friday.

The drama based on the Sur Ramkali of Sufi Saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was organized by the Sindh Culture Department.

The play was written by famous writer Agha Zafar and directed by Aqeel Qureshi.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in his sur Ramkali has narrated various aspects of the life of yogi.

Senior Artists Manzoor Murad, Israr Leghari, Rukhsar Memon, Anu Solangi, Sindhya Sindhi and Wali Muhammad Bhatti performed their role and received a big applause by the audience.