UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stage Winner Campenaerts Pulls Out Of Giro D'Italia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Stage winner Campenaerts pulls out of Giro d'Italia

Canazei, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia with a knee problem before Wednesday's 17th stage, two days after claiming his first win.

The Team Qhubeka Assos rider won Sunday's 15th stage, but a right knee tendon problem was exacerbated by the cold and wet conditions on the following stage to the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites.

"The pain first surfaced in the cold conditions on Monday and unfortunately hasn't responded well to treatment," explained the 29-year-old who did not start the 17th stage following Tuesday's rest day.

Campenaerts' withdrawal leaves the South African team down to five riders with the race to finish in Milan on Sunday after the withdrawals of Italians Domenico Pozzovivo and Giacomo Nizzolo.

Related Topics

Milan Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Emirates wins record 8th consecutive Best Airline ..

33 seconds ago

SBP move to support neglected sectors commended: M ..

6 minutes ago

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

11 minutes ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

11 minutes ago

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

13 minutes ago

German Cabinet Not Authorizing Weapons Export to U ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.