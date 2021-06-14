UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stand Up Against Hatred And Care For Planet: UN Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Stand up against hatred and care for planet: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday kicked off the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Peace, which is observed on September 21, with a call for standing up against hatred and discrimination, and by caring for the pollution-hit planet.

"Peace is the foundation of that recovery. The global vaccination effort cannot advance amidst armed conflict," he said in his countdown message marking the day on which the UN invites the world to celebrate peace by observing 24 hours of ceasefire and non-violence.

This year's theme for the International Day of Peace is: "Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world." In his message, the UN chief underscored that "we cannot build a sustainable, resilient and peaceful world while we are at war with nature".

"The world cannot go back to what it was," he stressed.

The Secretary-General up held the view that COVID recovery efforts offer humanity an opportunity to transform its relationship with the environment and the entire planet.

"As we count down to the International Day of Peace, I call on people everywhere to be part of a transformation for peace, by standing up against hatred and discrimination, by caring for the planet, and by showing the global solidarity that is so vital at this time," he concluded.

The International Day of Peace was "established" by the UN General Assembly in 1981.

Two decades later, in 2001, the Assembly unanimously voted to "designate" the Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations September Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

36 minutes ago

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

2 hours ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

2 hours ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.