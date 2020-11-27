UrduPoint.com
Star French Footballer Mbappe Condemns Paris Police Violence

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Star French footballer Mbappe condemns Paris police violence

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Star footballer Kylian Mbappe on Thursday joined French national teammates and fellow athletes in condemning police filmed beating a black music producer in Paris, calling a video of the incident "unbearable".

"Unbearable video, unacceptable violence," Mbappe wrote on Twitter next to a picture of the injured producer, named as Michel. "Say no to racism," the footballer added.

