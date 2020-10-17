Star jockey McEvoy claims third Everest on Classique Legend

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Enigmatic sprinter Classique Legend gave star jockey Kerrin McEvoy a dominant third win in the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in front of thousands of cheering punters in Australia Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Les Bridge, came storming through the pack with 200 metres left to collect a whopping Aus$6.2 million ($4.4 million) for barely a one-minute run.

On an overcast day in Sydney, Bivouac was second and Gytrash third in front of 11,000 people at Royal Randwick, the maximum allowed under coronavirus measures and the biggest in Australian horse racing since March.

Normally 40,000 fans would pack the venue, but with strict limits in place racegoers needed to pre-register their attendance, stay in designated areas and have their temperature checked on arrival.

However, they were allowed to get up and cheer, returning much-needed atmosphere to a sport which, like many others, has suffered under Covid-19 restrictions.

Eduardo, steered by The Everest's first female rider Rachel King, flew out of the blocks and led for much of the way with Nature Strip on its heels, until favourite Classique Legend turned on the gas and they faded.

"I looked up at 600 (metres) and they were well in front, but full credit to my horse, he was able to really power when I asked him," said McEvoy, who won the first two Everest races in 2017 and 2018 on the now-retired Redzel.

"Thrilled to get the horse over the line. It's an unbelievable feeling to win another one. Every big win is special... but this is extra special."After spending an extended period riding for the Godolphin stable in Europe, McEvoy has become one of Australia's premier riders, also winning three Melbourne Cups.