'Star Wars' stays atop N. America box office

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" continued to soar at North American theaters, taking $72.4 million over its second weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The Disney film, marketed as a grand finale of the nine-film "Skywalker Saga," drew mixed reviews and was down considerably from last weekend's lofty $177.4 million opening.

But it has compiled a strong domestic total of $362.2 million.

It maintained a big lead over the No. 2 film, Sony's "Jumanji: The Next Level," an action sequel starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart, which had $35.3 million in North American ticket sales for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Also unchanged in third was Disney's "Frozen II," with $16.9 million. The animated musical film has Broadway star Idina Menzel voicing Queen Elsa in her latest adventures.

Louisa May Alcott's classic novel "Little Women" has been brought to the screen many times -- no fewer than seven, by Variety's count -- but the new version from director Greta Gerwig has drawn strong reviews and netted $16.8 million to place fourth in its debut this weekend.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Laura Dern in the story of the joys and struggles of four sisters during the US Civil War.

In fifth was new Fox/Disney release "Spies in Disguise," at $13.4 million. The animated children's film features the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Knives Out" ($9.9 million) "Uncut Gems" ($9.6 million) "Cats" ($4.8 million)"Bombshell" ($4.8 million)"Richard Jewell" ($3.1 million).