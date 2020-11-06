UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Star Wars Toys Discovered In Bin Bags Net £400,000 For UK Couple

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Star Wars toys discovered in bin bags net £400,000 for UK couple

London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A British couple have thanked their lucky stars after a garage full of bin bags they inherited from a dead neighbour yielded a trove of Star Wars toys worth £400,000 ($525,000).

The couple, from Stourbridge in central England, were initially unsure what to make of the jumble of dolls and spacecraft their neighbour had spent decades collecting, The Times newspaper reported Thursday.

Their son called in an auctioneer, who found a treasure trove of Star Wars memorabilia including action figures still pristine in their sealed packaging.

"A lot of them were a bit damp because of how they've been stored but generally it's the best Star Wars collection I've ever seen," Chris Aston of Aston's Auctioneers, told The Times.

"We had a huge amount of interest from all over the world and were always expecting the sale to do very well," Aston said of the auction.

Going under the hammer was a Star Destroyer Commander, one of only two known examples still to be in its original packaging, which sold for £32,500 ($42,000) including fees, the Times said.

A Palitoy Jawa still in its packaging -- and believed to be one of only 10 in existence -- fetched £27,280 with fees.

A set of eight figures from "Return of the Jedi" that cost only £1.59 each when they were bought new in the 1980s, went for £1,400.

From Storm Trooper helmets to R2D2's eye, memorabilia from one of the world's biggest movie franchises can fetch eye-watering sums at auctions.

In 2015, a Luke Skywalker doll, which hit the market in 1978 as a children's toy, sold for $25,000 at an auction organised by Sotheby's and eBay.

Aston said the Stourbridge couple would be "thrilled" with the unexpected windfall.

"I don't know if they have any specific plans but it must feel like they've won the lottery," he said.

bur-rma/jah

Related Topics

Dead Storm World Film And Movies Sale 2015 Market All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

9 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

9 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

10 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

9 hours ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.