Starbucks staff go on strike in US stores over labor talks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Starbucks workers in the United States went on strike at multiple unionized locations Thursday, a move planned to affect over 100 stores in protest against the coffee giant's approach in negotiating union contracts.

Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," the one-day strike led by Starbucks Workers United coincides with a popular event in which stores hand out reusable cups with certain purchases.

Instead of the branded cups, staff gave out red union cups to interested customers.

Employees could be seen protesting in the cold near Times Square in New York, chanting and holding signs of Starbucks Workers United, which represents nearly 7,000 employees across the United States.

"It's something that is worth fighting for," one of the staff, 18-year-old Jay Tosa, told AFP.

The action takes place in "response to Starbucks' union-busting tactics and refusal to bargain," Starbucks Workers United said in a statement.

The group added that workers wanted the right to organize a union free of intimidation.

"Unless Starbucks comes to the table and bargains in good faith for a fair contract, we can count on this to happen again," the union said, raising concerns over salaries and a lack of consistent schedules.