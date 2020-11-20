Starbucks to boost barista pay by 10% in US

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Starbucks will boost pay by at least 10 percent for baristas and other cafe staff in the United States, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

The hike, taking effect from December 14, benefits servers and shift supervisors who were with the company on or before September 14.

Staff who have worked at the company at least three years will receive an increase of at least 11 percent, the spokesperson said.

Starbucks first told employees of the increase on November 2, shortly before the election of President-elect Joe Biden, who promised during the campaign to raise the Federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.

25 an hour.

Several states, including New York, California and Maryland, have already raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but the lower level remains in place at the national level.

"For almost 50 years, Starbucks has been a leader in providing industry-leading benefits," the spokesperson said.

"This announcement is the next phase of the company's commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of partners with one of the most significant investments to hourly pay in the US in the history of the company."