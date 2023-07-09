Open Menu

Starc At The Double As Australia Eye Ashes Series-clinching Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Starc at the double as Australia eye Ashes series-clinching win

Leeds, United Kingdom, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Mitchell Starc struck twice after lunch as Australia closed in on an Ashes series-clinching win over England in the third Test at Headingley on Sunday.

The left-arm quick had England captain Ben Stokes caught behind down the legside for 13 before he induced Jonny Bairstow, the last of the hosts' recognised batsmen, to play on for five on the fourth day.

England were now 171-6, needing a further 80 runs to reach a victory target of 251 in a match they had to win to keep their Ashes hopes alive at 2-0 down with three to play.

Australia, by contrast were now just four wickets away from a first Ashes series win in England in 22 years, with Starc having taken 4-54 in 13 overs.

Stokes fell for 13 when 'strangled' down the legside trying to glance a Starc delivery that went straight into the gloves of Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The all-rounder had revived England's first innings with a fine knock of 80 in a display that revived memories of Stokes's stunning 135 not out in a a remarkable one-wicket Test win against Australia at Headingley four years apo.

But his exit on Sunday left England 161-5 and that became 171-6 when Bairstow, going for an aggressive drive, played on to a Starc delivery that swung a touch to the despair of his Yorkshire home crowd.

The Headingley faithful had already been disappointed when another of their local heroes, Joe Root, fell shortly before lunch.

Star batsman Root had looked in good touch until on 21 he fell in similar fashion to Stokes, gloving Australia captain Pat Cummins down the legside to Carey.

Starc had previously dismissed Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali before all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who had already marked his first Test in four years with a run-a-ball 118, removed Zak Crawley.

England resumed on 27-0 after Australia were dismissed for 224 in their second innings on a rain-marred third day.

After a promising stand of 42 from the England openers, Starc had Duckett lbw for 23.

England then sent in Moeen after Brook had made just three runs at number three during their first-innings 263.

Moeen, however, was bowled for five trying to drive a 90 mile per hour Starc delivery that flattened the left-hander's leg stump to leave England 60-2.

Crawley was in fine touch in making 44 only to fall in familiar fashion when, having driven Marsh for a stylish four through cover-point, he was caught behind next ball on the drive.

Brook though kept England in the hunt, driving and square-cutting first-change Scott Boland for two superb fours off successive deliveries.

Stokes, who came in ahead of Bairstow in a change to England's batting order, got off the mark first ball with a legside clip off opposing skipper Cummins.

England are bidding to become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the 1936/37 Australia side, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, that recovered from that deficit to win an Ashes 3-2.

Related Topics

Australia Fine Mitchell Scott Boland Ben Duckett Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

56 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

3 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

3 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

3 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

3 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous