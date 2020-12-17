UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Starc, Cummins Draw First Blood In Opening Test Against India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Starc, Cummins draw first blood in opening Test against India

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A Mitchell Starc thunderbolt gave Australia a dream start Thursday before India dug in for an intimidating opening session on the first day of their day-night Test at Adelaide Oval Thursday.

Batting after captain Virat Kohli won the toss on an overcast day, the visitors ground to 41 for two by the first break, known as dinner despite being in mid-afternoon.

Cheteshwar Pujara was not out 17 from 88 balls and Kohli unbeaten on five as they fended off a barrage from Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in front of a limited, but appreciative, crowd.

Cummins, the world's number one Test bowler, was the pick of the attack with 1-3 off six overs.

Australia went into the clash with their usual three quicks, but also debutant all-rounder Cameron Green, and they got off to a spectacular start.

Opener Prithvi Shaw was clean-bowled for a duck by left-armer Starc, the world's most potent pink-ball bowler, on only the second delivery, chopping onto his stumps as he looked to drive.

It was a poor shot and will give Indian selectors plenty to ponder after preferring him to fellow 21-year-old Shubman Gill, who has been in good touch.

Starc, who only rejoined the Australian squad this week after compassionate leave, almost trapped a tentative Pujara two balls later, catching an edge that fell just short of first slip.

But the experienced Pujara, whose 123 and 71 set up India for a 31-run win in Adelaide in 2018 en route to a maiden series victory in Australia, settled down and began blocking and grinding out runs.

It proved slow going as he and Mayank Agarwal rode their luck, with Pujara surviving again when a thick edge off Starc flew past Nathan Lyon's outstretched arm.

They scored just 21 in the first 10 overs before Cummins broke the second-wicket partnership with a beautiful delivery that clattered into Agarwal's middle stump, removing him for 17.

Superstar Kohli marched onto a ground he rates as his favourite overseas to steady the ship and see his team through to dinner without further loss.

Related Topics

India Attack World Australia Poor Adelaide Lyon Mitchell Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal 2018 From Lucky Cement Limited Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 ..

18 minutes ago

UAE hosts 22nd meeting of IORA&#039;s Committee of ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

35 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE ends the year with another mi ..

50 minutes ago

Costa Rican President receives President of Global ..

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 December 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.