UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Starc To Leave SAfrica Tour To Watch Wife In T20 Final

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Starc to leave SAfrica tour to watch wife in T20 final

Melbourne, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was released from Australia's tour of South Africa Friday so he can return home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final.

The decision means Starc will miss the third one-dayer against the Proteas in Potchefstroom, the last game of the series.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final," said coach Justin Langer.

"So we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein," he added.

Defending champions Australia face India in the T20 final at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Sunday, with wicketkeeper-batswoman Healy a key part of their team.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World Australia Wife Melbourne Potchefstroom Bloemfontein Mitchell South Africa Women Sunday National University All From Coach

Recent Stories

Local TV cancels contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on Nat ..

41 minutes ago

PNCA to host an evening of European classical danc ..

31 minutes ago

S. Korea threatens retaliation over 'irrational' J ..

32 minutes ago

Four colonies sealed in Faisalabad

45 minutes ago

Schedule for issuance, renewal of pesticides licen ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.