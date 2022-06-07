Starck unveils new Dior chair, predicts end of design

Milan, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Philippe Starck made his name making everyday objects extraordinary, but the French designer and architect believes the "dematerialisation" of modern life will soon make such talents redundant.

"What is the future of design? Well, there isn't one, because you must understand that everything has a birth, a life and a death and for design it is the same," he told AFP on the sidelines of the Milan Furniture Fair.

He is here to present a new chair created for fashion house Dior, an update on Christian Dior's iconic 1947 version of the Louis XVI medallion chair.

Starck, 73, is one of the most prolific inventors of his generation, designing everything from top hotels, luxury yachts and best-selling furniture to juicers and toothbrushes.

He believes, however, that the advance of technology means talents such as his may one day become redundant.

"We make everything disappear," he said, adding: "Look at your iPhone -- the number of products it replaces, it's extraordinary.

"Before, the size of a computer -- it was a building, a suburban house, now it is embedded under the skin." The process will reach its end, he says with a smile, when "man is naked on the beach, ultra-powerful, ultra-calculating, ultra-communicative".

