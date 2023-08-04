Open Menu

StarCraft II Tournament To Kick Off Tomorrow At Gamers8 Esports Festival

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

StarCraft II tournament to kick off tomorrow at gamers8 esports festival

RIYADH, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The StarCraft II competitions are set to commence tomorrow at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes esports festival in Riyadh, marking the tenth elite tournament of the season.

The tournament will take place in the Esport Arena located in Boulevard Riyadh City and boasts a substantial prize pool of $500,000, making it a key attraction within Gamers8, which is recognized as the world's largest esports and gaming event.

A total of 16 players will face off against each other in the highly renowned StarCraft II tournament, known as the world's most popular real-time strategy game.

These players have emerged victorious from the Gamers Without Borders tournament, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) in April, by surpassing their competitors. Gamers Without Borders, which took place from 14 to 23 April this year, is widely recognized as the largest charity gaming and esports event worldwide.

StarCraft II intriguingly portrays a galactic conflict involving three powerful factions: the Terran (humans), the Zerg (alien entities controlled by the Overmind), and the Protoss (advanced beings with cutting-edge technology).

