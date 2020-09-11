Stars discover offensive punch, take 2-1 series lead over Knights

Edmonton, Canada, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Alexander Radulov scored on the first shot of overtime to lift the Dallas stars to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in game three of their Western Conference series on Thursday.

Russia's Radulov snapped a shot to the far post past Vegas' red-hot goaltender Robin Lehner 31 seconds into the extra session for the game winner and a 2-1 lead in the NHL best-of-seven playoff series.

"It is never a bad play to shoot the puck. We got it done," said Radulov of his second overtime winner of this postseason.

The Stars bounced back from a 3-0 loss in game two which left them frustrated and wondering how to solve Lehner, who has been brilliant in these playoffs in the NHL's quarantine bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.

"Game two wasn't the best for us," said Dallas forward Jamie Benn. "We found a way to win and that is what matters the most." Lehner, who won the No. 1 job from three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury, came into game three riding a two shutout streak. He has four shutouts and is trying to become the first goalie to record five shutouts in a postseason since 2014.

Lehner gave up his first goal late in the second period Thursday when Stars defenceman Jamie Oleksiak scored his fourth of the playoffs to make it 1-0. It was his first goal allowed in 171 minutes, 27 seconds of action.

Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin stopped 38 shots for Dallas, who had managed just one goal in the series heading into Thursday's contest. Dallas had scored 42 goals in one 10 game stretch this season.

On the winning goal, Radulov received a cross ice pass from Joe Pavelski to notch his eighth goal of the playoffs.

"They came on in the third period and pushed us but our goalie was strong," said Radulov.

Lehner finished with 23 saves while Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch scored one goal each for Vegas. Lehner's best save came just as the third period ended, setting the stage for the overtime.

"It is frustrating but we are not going to throw ourselves a pity party," said Tuch.

Game four is Saturday in Edmonton.