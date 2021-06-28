UrduPoint.com
Start Of Wimbledon Delayed By Rain

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Start of Wimbledon delayed by rain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Wimbledon's return after an absence of two years was delayed on Monday when rain prevented any play before 12:30pm (1130 GMT) on outside courts.

Action at the tournament, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, had been due to start at 11:00am (1000 GMT).

Novak Djokovic gets his title defence underway on a covered Centre Court at 1:30pm (1230 GMT) against British wildcard Jack Draper.

